SDPD SWAT responds to Emerald Hills home after shots fired

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Police Department SWAT team responded to an Emerald Hills neighborhood early Monday morning, blocking streets and forcing people nearby to stay inside for several hours.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Beverly St. around 9 a.m. in response to a shots fired report at a home, according to SDPD. Neighbors told police they heard a loud bang and people arguing around 3:50 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they told the people inside to come out of the house. SDPD says five people came out, but two remained inside and refused to cooperate.

Because of the possibility that someone inside was hurt, SDPD says it called its SWAT team and negotiators to handle the situation.

"They called individuals out of the apartment," SDPD Lt. Daniel Meyer says. "Several complied; however, two remained inside. After there was no cooperation with those individuals inside, a SWAT team arrived on scene."

SWAT members surrounded the one-story house, streets were blocked and neighbors were asked to shelter in place. Police also used a drone, which hovered above as it kept an eye on the house.

SDPD says after several hours, the final two people came out, and nobody was injured. Officers found a hole in the dry wall and a bullet on the floor.

Police say officers will keep investigating to find out who fired the shot and where the gun is located.

"There's no more danger to public safety," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki says.

San Diego Fire and Rescue crews and paramedics also responded to the scene in case they were needed.

Neighbors who originally could not drive into the area have made it back home.