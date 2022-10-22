SDPD: Man shot during house party in the College East

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm during a party in the College East neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where a group of people were causing a disturbance at a house party, SDPD said. A fight broke out between the group and party attendees. During the fight, a man with the group pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s, about 5’8” tall and heavy set.

Detectives with the Eastern Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 858-495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.