Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

SDPD investigating shooting in Linda Vista

san diego police lights homicide
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 13:30:15-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were shot in a possibly gang-related shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The victims, 16 and 29, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside a residence at 6700 Kelly St. when two men approached him and asked him "where he was from" -- which is considered a gang challenge, police said.

After a verbal altercation, one of the suspects shot the man in the lower abdomen, police said. The 16-year-old victim told police he heard the argument and felt "warmth" in his face, after suffering a gunshot wound to his lower lip, police said.

Police said the two suspects are between 16 and 20 years old. The shooter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!