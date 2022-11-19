SDPD investigating shooting in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were shot in a possibly gang-related shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The victims, 16 and 29, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside a residence at 6700 Kelly St. when two men approached him and asked him "where he was from" -- which is considered a gang challenge, police said.

After a verbal altercation, one of the suspects shot the man in the lower abdomen, police said. The 16-year-old victim told police he heard the argument and felt "warmth" in his face, after suffering a gunshot wound to his lower lip, police said.

Police said the two suspects are between 16 and 20 years old. The shooter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.