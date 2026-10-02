SDG&E prepares for public safety power shutoffs as extreme heat and strong winds threaten San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego Gas & Electric has initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs in communities across San Diego County amid a dangerous combination of extreme heat, strong winds, and high fire danger.

Officials say de-energizing equipment in certain high-risk areas helps reduce the threat of downed power lines and mitigate wildfire risk.

SDG&E's Emergency Operations Center is monitoring conditions around the clock and will continue to shut off power as conditions warrant. Power will not be restored until conditions improve and no longer pose a threat to infrastructure.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are approved by state regulators as an important safety tool of last resort to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions.

For many residents across the county, staying cool is the top priority — and the possibility of losing power has added another layer of concern. Many said they are already making plans and figuring out how to cool off if their power goes out.

Victoria Perez, who lives in Alpine, said she has been receiving notices about potential shutoffs and is getting worried.

"It's starting to warm up, and a little worried because I live in Alpine and we've been getting notices about the power going off, so getting a little worried," Perez said.

Perez is pulling out her generator and making an emergency plan, especially for her elderly father, who depends on air conditioning.

"We have a generator that we have that we're pulling out of our shed and just making a plan because I have my elderly father who needs air conditioning, so making an emergency plan just in case it does go off," Perez said.

Others are also taking steps to stay ahead of the heat. Keila Nelson said she is pre-cooling her home before temperatures peak.

"We're definitely pre-cooling the house in advance; we're trying to do it as early as possible and lowering it more during those peak hours," Nelson said.

Nelson said she remains hopeful but is preparing for the worst.

"Definitely just hoping for the best, preparing for the worst type deal," Nelson said.

"Readiness during an extended weather event requires constant attention," Kevin Geraghty, SDG&E's chief operating and safety officer, said. "Our teams are continuously monitoring weather, energy demand, and system conditions, adjusting operational plans as conditions evolve, and positioning personnel and resources so teams can respond quickly if conditions affect equipment or electric service while keeping customers informed," Geraghty said.

SDG&E recommends residents take the following steps to prepare:



Charge mobile devices and portable batteries.

Stock up on water and emergency supplies.

Pre-cool your home earlier in the day, before temperatures and energy demand peak.

Set the thermostat a few degrees higher, health permitting.

Close blinds, shades, and curtains to help block out the heat.

Use ceiling or portable fans when possible to reduce air-conditioning use.

Delay using major appliances, including dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, and ovens, until after 9 p.m.

Unplug electronics when not in use.

Limit nonessential electricity use between 4 and 9 p.m., when demand is typically highest.

Stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Check on older adults, family members, and neighbors who may need additional support.

Residents who lose power should check SDG&E's outage map for updates and expected restoration times.

Anyone who encounters damaged infrastructure or downed power lines should not approach them and should call 911 or SDG&E's call center at 800-411-7343.

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