SD County District 5 Supervisor backs Trump admin's response to immigration protests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As ABC 10News continues to keep a close eye on the rapidly-evolving immigration protests in Los Angeles and beyond, San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond weighed in on what we have seen so far.

In a conversation with ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Sunday, Desmond described the scene in Los Angeles as "chaos."

Desmond, putting the blame on the previous administration, said the immigration enforcement operations that led to the protests are a consequence of people coming across the border unvetted.

"We should have been vetting those folks, and unfortunately, we're having to vet them while they're here and then trying to remove the criminal element, and unfortunately, some people aren't happy with that," Desmond said.

Sunday marks the third straight day in which federal agents have clashed with the community, unleashing tear gas and flash bangs at protestors who've responded by throwing rocks and cement at Border Patrol vehicles, and have reportedly set fires to autonomous vehicles in downtown Los Angeles.

"This has gotten out of hand," Desmond said.

Despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom, President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to try and diffuse the situation.

In a statement on the Governor of California webpage, Newsom called the move"purposefully inflammatory."

The Democratic Governors Association said it was an "alarming abuse of power."

Desmond called it a "necessary action to keep the peace."

ABC 10News asked Desmond if he thought the Trump administration could do anything different to prevent these immigration raids from turning into such a "spectacle," as Newsom put it.

Desmond said he doesn't "really have a criticism," adding, "they're doing their job and keeping us safe."

Desmond mentioned he doesn't have a problem with people protesting, and supports their right to do so, but only when it's peaceful.

“Does any part of you empathize with the frustration from these protestors?” ABC 10News asked Desmond.

“Not when you're throwing rocks, and you're potentially hurting or causing harm to people in your protests," he replied. "You should not be doing that.That's where I think the line should be drawn.”

You can watch the FULL INTERVIEW with Desmond below:

FULL INTERVIEW: SD County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond reacts to LA immigration protests

