SD County caring for rescued horses, seeking donations

BONITA (CNS) - Several horses were receiving care today at the San Diego County Department of Animal Services' Bonita shelter after a rescue operation on a Julian property.

In a Friday news release, county officials said ``Hundreds of animals were found without proper care.''

On Wednesday, officials took two of the six horses at the Bonita

shelter to the Humane Society of Ventura County for additional care, according to the county.

"The scale of the rescue required assistance from organizations across the country, and community donations have played a critical role in helping the horses recover,'' county officials said.

Animal Services Director and Chief Veterinarian Dr. Brie Sarvis thanked "everyone who has helped these animals get the care they need and deserve.''

In support, county Animal Services is using the Spirit Medical Fund,

which helps animals arriving at county shelters that have serious medical or other special needs.

``Every dollar donated to the Spirit Fund goes directly to animal care,'' the county stated. ``No administrative costs are deducted.''

The county started the fund in 2008, "after an abused puppy found at the U.S.-Mexico border made national headlines,'' officials said. ``Public

generosity saved the puppy, later named Spirit, and inspired the county to

establish a permanent fund to help other animals in crisis.''

Those wishing to donate may do so online at www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/donate-volunteer/donate.html. They may also or send a check to the Department of Animal Services and write ``donation for Spirit Fund'' in the memo line. The mailing address is 5821 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902. Donations are tax-deductible. The department's identification number is 95-6000934.

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