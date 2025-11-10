Scripps Ranch community celebrates Jerabek Park upgrades

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined Scripps Ranch residents today to unveil $8 million of upgrades to Jerabek Park.

Improvements to the park include two children's play areas, fitness equipment, a comfort station/concession building, a picnic shelter, accessible sidewalks and bleachers, a resurfaced parking lot and other furnishings.

The park opened in 1984 with an amphitheater and concessions building, and officials said it had not received any significant upgrades since 1994, when a children's playground was installed.

"Every neighborhood deserves great parks and public spaces where families can come together and enjoy the outdoors,"Gloria said. "For Scripps

Ranch, these long-awaited improvements mean a safer, more vibrant space that promotes health, connection and quality of life for everyone who calls this neighborhood home."

Work began in September 2023 with the initial expectation that construction would take approximately one year. Delays due to weather conditions and equipment procurement challenges extended the construction timeline, according to city officials.

The improvements were funded through a combination of state and local funds, including $4 million in state funding secured by former Democratic Assemblyman and onetime San Diego City Councilman Brian Maienschein, who represented Scripps Ranch in Sacramento before he was termed out in 2024.

The park is located at 10150 Avenida Magnifica, north of Pomerado Road and east of Interstate 15 and adjacent to Jerabek Elementary School.

