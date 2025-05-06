Scripps & Anthem agree to contract extension after missing Jan. 1 deadline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Scripps Health and Anthem Blue Cross have agreed to a deal extending the hospital's previous in-network contracts with the insurer after negotiations lasted for several months, the hospital said in a press release. When the hospital and health insurance company failed to come to terms by the Jan. 1, 2025, deadline, tens of thousands of Scripps patients insured by Anthem were forced out of network.

Under the deal agreed upon Tuesday, the previous in-network contracts were extended through Sept. 30, 2026, Scripps says. Scripps says it will continue to negotiate a "new, sustainable, long-term agreement" so Scripps is accessible for patients via the Anthem network.

"Effective immediately, this extension allows most patients who are Anthem Blue Cross members to once again access Scripps easily in-network," the press release from Scripps states. "Anthem Blue Cross members will again have in-network access to Scripps’ hospitals, physicians, outpatient centers and specialized care."

Scripps deferred to Anthem if members of that insurer had questions about their benefits.

Scripps says some of its top concerns during the negotations included barrier to patient care and fair and accurate payment for the care provided.

"We recognize the past four months have been difficult for our Anthem Blue Cross patients and our physicians, and we have been doing all we can to reach this extension term and, ultimately, a longer-term agreement," the hospital says.

ABC 10News has reached out to Anthem for a statement about the contract extension. Our newsroom is awaiting a reply.

