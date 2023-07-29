SANDAG's CEO Hasan Ikhrata to resign in December

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Association of Governments Chief Executive Officer Hasan Ikhrata announced his resignation Friday.

“I came to SANDAG almost five years ago to reinvigorate this organization and reimagine a brighter future for the San Diego region,” Ikhrata said. “Together, with the amazing SANDAG team, we have done just that, tackling long-standing issues such as transit to the airport, the falling Del Mar Bluffs, building a third crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the need for free transit, more bikeways and housing. Our bold vision has garnered support from federal and state funding agencies, with more than $1 billion in investments coming to the region. As the agency starts its next chapter, this is the right time to hand over the leadership reins.”

Ikhrata was hired in 2018 to administer SANDAG’S $1.14 billion budget. Under his leadership, more than $1 billion in funds were awarded for projects throughout San Diego.

Most recently, he led a controversial proposal to charge San Diegans for every mile they drove.

SANDAG has been criticized in the past which includes an audit of the agency that found improper and questionable purchases by SANDAG staff.

Earlier this year, SANDAG approved an evaluation of Ikhrata’s performance.

Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas will lead the transition to find his replacement.

“This news is a bittersweet moment for our region,” said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas, “I am grateful for Hasan's vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to helping us all reimagine the future of the San Diego region. Throughout his tenure, Hasan has spearheaded transformative changes in transportation and regional planning for the County of San Diego, and I want to wish him the best in his next endeavor. I also want to thank SANDAG staff for all the work they continue to do, and I look forward to continuing to deliver on all of our projects and priorities for the San Diego region.”

His last day in office will be on Dec. 29.

