San Diego's new rideshare pickup zones in full swing during Comic-Con weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's new rideshare pickup restrictions are now in effect in the Gaslamp Quarter, creating new challenges for Comic-Con attendees and Uber and Lyft drivers navigating the area this weekend.

The city created a geofence that blocks rideshare drivers from picking up passengers on Fifth Avenue between Market and E streets from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Riders must instead walk to 1 of 14 designated pickup locations outside the restricted area. Drop-offs are still allowed within the zone.

The city says the restrictions aim to keep traffic moving and improve safety during nightlife hours.

But Michael Letendre, who has driven for Uber for 3 years, says the new rules could create more problems than they solve.

"People under the influence are walking into the street, they're going to stop the traffic no matter what, and I think it has more to do with the pedestrians than it does with Uber rideshare drivers," Letendre said.

Letendre says Comic-Con visitors in particular may struggle with the change.

"People from Comic-Con have their big bags, their costumes, they don't want to walk to a designated pickup spot nor do they know where the pickup spots are," Letendre said.

He also raised concerns about riders with mobility needs.

"If I drop someone off that has a wheelchair or a walker and I can drop them off right in front of the restaurant they're going to expect to be picked up right in front of the restaurant. No, now they're going to have to go two blocks down to a rideshare pickup location, no they're call a taxi instead," Letendre said.

Letendre says the restrictions will lead to canceled rides and lost income for drivers. The city, however, maintains the new system will help ease congestion and keep riders safe.

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