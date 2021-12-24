San Diego Zoo announces death of orangutan named Satu

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo announced the death of an orangutan in a Facebook post Thursday.

According to the zoo, the orangutan named Satu died after collapsing. It’s unclear at this time when the death took place.

The zoo said on Facebook that the much-loved ape was under veterinary care for serious illness, “with initial findings upon post mortem evaluation to be suggestive of cancer.”

According to the zoo, Satu recovered well from a recent medical exam but later collapsed. “Heroic efforts to resuscitate Satu were unsuccessful,” the post continued.

“This charismatic primate, and member of our family, will be sorely missed by wildlife care specialists, wildlife health team, volunteers, and guests,” the zoo said in a statement. “Please take a moment to offer your condolences to all those who are especially feeling this loss. We thank you for your support during this difficult time.”

