San Diego woman who met Dolly Parton through Make-A-Wish reflects on the country legend's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego woman who met Dolly Parton through the Make-A-Wish Foundation is reflecting on the country legend's death — and the moment she says she will never forget.

Joan Alyvia was 15 years old in 2008 when her wish to meet Parton came true. Born with congenital heart disease and living with a pacemaker since birth, Alyvia was flown by the foundation to Dollywood in Tennessee.

"She comes up to my table, she comes up to me, and with arms wide open, she goes, you're the guest of honor today. You're the one I've been waiting for, and she gives me a big, big hug. It was like meeting an old friend, catching up with an old friend," Alyvia said.

The memory is one Alyvia said she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

"She's the only person I've ever met, regardless of status, where as she walked away from me, I was fully convinced that there's magic inside her," Alyvia said.

After learning of Parton's passing, Alyvia said the loss hit her deeply.

"I couldn't believe it. I instantly started sobbing. I've been crying throughout the day. This feels very personal. The world has lost an icon, but I have lost a friend," Alyvia said.

Alyvia said Parton's legacy extends far beyond country music.

"I think one of her biggest impacts and legacies will be that she encouraged people to be themselves," Alyvia said.

"She was beautiful at uplifting communities, giving back to them, pouring into people, and while pouring into people, encouraging them, encouraging all of us to give back to, in our own ways," Alyvia said.

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