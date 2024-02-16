San Diego woman charged as ringleader of makeup retail theft ring, $8M in products stolen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego woman faces numerous felony charges as California's Attorney General accused her of being the ringleader of an organized retail crime scheme targeting Ulta Beauty and Sephora stores across California.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced 140 counts, the vast majority of which are felonies, against members of the crime ring during a Friday afternoon press conference in San Diego. Prosecutors estimate that around $8 million worth of beauty products were stolen as the thieves hit stores in 21 California counties over several years.

According to AG Bonta, the ringleader paid more than seven people to steal high-demand makeup products in bulk quantities from the stores, and she would then sell the stolen cosmetic items on her Amazon storefront for a fraction of the retail price.

"Organized retail crime has significant financial and safety implications for businesses, retailers, and consumers,” said Bonta. “Today, we are addressing an audacious instance of organized retail theft and making it clear that such criminal activity will not be accepted in California. As the leading law enforcement official in our state, my dedication lies in actively pursuing and bringing to justice those who violate the law. Ending crime is a team effort.“

Investigators said the ringleader recruited many young women to steal the makeup for her.

Law enforcement charged the thieves after they were caught on surveillance video at multiple stores.

During the press conference, Bonta said nine people, including the ringleader, were named in the criminal complaint; six of them are accused of being the boosters of the product, while the other three are the alleged fences.

When police searched the ringleader's home, they found a large number of makeup products still in the packaging from the store, ready to be shipped.

Ulta and Sephora representatives helped law enforcement conduct an inventory of roughly $400,000 in recovered products after the search warrants were executed.

“The strong partnership that exists between law enforcement, prosecutors, and retailers is not just crucial – it’s the foundation in the fight against organized retail crime,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force frequently collaborates with all stakeholders to identify solutions for reducing organized retail theft, identifying current trends, sharing best practices, and share actionable intelligence. This case is the perfect example of collaboration resulting in justice.”

The crime ring operated for a number of years, leading to a nationwide loss for the retailers estimated at more than $7.8 million.

The California Department of Justice filed charges including organized retail theft, conspiracy, receipt of stolen property and multiple counts of grand theft.

The thefts happened in the following counties:



Alameda

Placer

Kern

Contra Costa

Orange

Los Angeles

Santa Clara

San Diego

Sacramento

San Mateo

Solano

Riverside

San Joaquin

Stanislaus

Napa

Marin

Tulare

San Bernadino

Sonoma

Ventura

Yolo

The California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and loss prevention teams from Ulta and Sephora were all involved in the investigation.