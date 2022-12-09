San Diego woman celebrates 107th birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - This holiday season, a San Diego family has a reason to celebrate; their 107-year-old matriarch celebrated another birthday.

On Nov. 26, Mary celebrated another trip around the sun. But Mary's life, as she'll admit, has been more than just OK.

“I’ll have another one if I live long enough,” said Mary Jordan.

"Oh, it's OK. I'm not going back the other way. I had a twin and mom raised us up to do dishes, to clean and everything. I’m glad I don't have to do anything like that. Now, I just sit on my butt and let it get bigger.”

Although she moves a little slower now than she did in her younger years, she hasn't lost her sense of humor.

Mary was born in 1915 in Indiana back. She had a twin sister named Margaret.

"Identical. You couldn't tell us apart,” said Jordan.

For some context on what life was like back in 1915, a loaf of bread and a quart of milk cost just a few cents. The four-room home on the farm Mary grew up in near Muncie, Indiana, was probably no more than a few thousand dollars.

ABC 10News reporter Adam Racusin asked Mary with all she's witnessed how the world changed.

"Oh my god, beyond words.”

Mary lived through two world wars, and the inventions of the television, microwave, and the computer. Not to mention the births of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

By the way, her daughter Charlene who joined us is 86 years old.

"It’s very interesting what life has given us,” said Charlene.

While Mary's family pictures line the walls of her bedroom there's one memory that through all those years still stands out.

"When Margaret was alive we got together and we'd go downtown, and we'd dress exactly alike and they couldn't tell us apart."

This beautician by trade moved to San Diego in 1996 to be closer to family. ABC 10News reporter Adam Racusin asked her if she has any regrets.

“No, I don't," said Jordan.

As for Mary's secret to making it this long.

"Eat the right food and get your rest."