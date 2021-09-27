San Diego Unified to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District officials will discuss the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students during a board meeting on Tuesday.

Officials are set to discuss what a vaccine mandate would include and allow the public to provide feedback on the potential requirement. The mandate would apply to students eligible to receive the COVID-19 mandate.

The Tuesday meeting will only involve discussing the topic. A vote on a mandate is not scheduled to happen after the discussion. A Zoom link for the meeting will be available on SDUSD's website here.

Currently, students are required to wear a face covering while at school. Classrooms also have ventilation and sanitation stations as a safety precaution.

The announcement of SDUSD's meeting came after Los Angeles Unified voted to require all students ages 12 and up to get vaccinated for in-person learning.

This month, SDUSD President Richard Barrera said the protocols have been working, but the district is staying vigilant.

“We think that the strategies we have in place are the right strategies, the effective strategies," said Barrera. "But we continue to live by the reality which all of us are facing which is the continued surge in COVID and the delta variant.”