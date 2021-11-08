San Diego Unified School District offers incentives, bonuses in hiring push

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Unified School District is continuing to go all in to attract new employees, trying new strategies to get more people to apply for open jobs within the district.

Recently, the district has made more of an effort to attract new talent, including the use of social media platforms such as TikTok.

SD Unified wants recent college graduates, retirees, parents who want to mirror their kids’ schedules, and anyone else who might be interested in their open positions to know that there is training and flexibility available.

For those who don’t know what they are looking for, the district believes even walking through the door at its employment office could lead to a career where people can make a difference.

As of Nov. 8, the district has hundreds of job openings from superintendent to bus drivers, food service workers, and the highest paid substitute teachers in San Diego County.

Hiring bonuses for special education teachers can reach up to $4,000 for those who apply before March 2022.