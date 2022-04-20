San Diego to host community meetings on making cannabis market equitable

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The City of San Diego announced Wednesday that it will host a series of community meetings asking residents to help identify barriers and constraints they have encountered in entering the legal cannabis market.

San Diego's Cannabis Business Division and Office of Race and Equity will host eight in-person listening sessions.

"The city of San Diego is committed to equitable ownership and employment opportunities in our rapidly growing cannabis industry, especially for communities disproportionately impacted by a lack of financial resources caused by systemic racism that was exacerbated by the war on drugs," Chief Race and Equity Officer Kim Desmond said.

"Identifying the barriers will be key to ensuring equitable access for legal cannabis business ownership and employment opportunities."

The in-person listening sessions will take place at public libraries, community centers, and other publicly available meeting spaces to make it easier for residents to participate. Spanish translation and interpretation services will be provided.

To view a calendar of upcoming listening sessions and to register for an event, visit sandiego.gov/listening-sessions.