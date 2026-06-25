San Diego switching out black trash bins for gray ones on July 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Starting July 1, San Diego will switch out the last of its black trash bins for gray ones on scheduled collection days, officials said.

The city announced Wednesday that the new bins will help ensure ``that only eligible households receive service at the level they select, so service levels are accurately reflected, and customers are billed based on their selected service package.''

Officials said the new bins ``are more durable, easy to identify and include clear sorting reminders on the lid to help residents know what goes

where.''

Should the gray bins break, the city will repair them or replace and deliver a new bin at no additional charge.

Jeremy Bauer, Environmental Services Department assistant director, said that nearly all city customers have received the replacement containers, but ``for anyone who still needs a bin or needs help selecting the right service package, our team stands ready to assist.''

"As we approach July 1, our focus is on making sure customers know what to expect and where to receive help,'' Bauer said.

The city began delivering the gray containers last fall, while also removing black trash bins.

Those needing to change or confirm their home service can find assistance at sandiego.gov/environmental-services/trash-service-updates.

Homeowners who still needing a new bin, or an additional or larger-sized one, can request it at wasteportal.sandiego.gov/.

According to the city, renters should contact their landlord or property managers if they need a new container.

In the meantime, residents still in possession of a black container can schedule a pickup by contacting the EDS at 858-694-7000.

In a related matter, the city is replacing its blue recycling bins with lighter blue-colored ones.

``The rollout is now more than halfway complete and is expected to wrap up in September,'' officials said.

The city is recycling its old bins at the Miramar operations facility.

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