San Diego Superior Court warns of scam

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Superior Court is warning people about scammers pretending to be court officers or officials.

According to the court, a scammer will call an individual, identifying themselves as a member of the San Diego Police Department or San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller will then inform the individual that they failed to appear for jury duty and is ordered to pay $300 for failing to appear and $485 for contempt for court and that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

“The fake officer tells Mr. Doe that if he fails to make these payments, he will be arrested. The scammer then gives Mr. Doe another date to appear for jury duty but states that they need to meet first so that Mr. Doe can pay his fine.”

The individual is then told to go to a convenience store to get a money order.

“Finally, Mr. Doe is told to bring the money and meet with the officer at the courthouse. Other individuals are told to report to the Sheriff’s Office, but to meet someone outside the office,” the court said.

Another scam involves someone identifying themselves as a court clerk calling people to let them know they have an outstanding warrant fine that will need to be paid in cash.

According to authorities, some individuals are informed to report to a courthouse and meet a clerk at a kiosk in the courthouse.

“People need to know that the Court will not call someone on the phone to remedy a court issue or fine. The court will send you a written notice; it will not call you asking for money. In addition, the Court also accepts checks and credit cards so no one should be insisting you pay a fine in cash,” said Michael Roddy, Executive Officer of the San Diego Superior Court.

Anyone who receives such phone calls is advised to simply hang up or, if the scammer persists, call law enforcement.