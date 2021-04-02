San Diego State to offer in-person commencement at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University will hold commencement this May with three days of in-person ceremonies with modifications.

After working with county public health officials, SDSU to hold the in-person commencements outdoors at Petco Park in accordance with public health guidelines. All graduates planning to participate will have to register in advance in order to attend. On April 12, graduates will receive an email to register, the school says. Graduates will also have the chance to create their own graduate slide.

All those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to physical distancing.

The university will hold ceremonies on May 25 - 26 for various colleges of instruction:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021:



9:00 a.m. – College of Education/Faculty Advancement and Student Success (Interdisciplinary Studies in Three Departments)

2:00 p.m. – College of Sciences

Wednesday, May 26, 2021:



8:00 a.m. – College of Arts and Letters

1:00 p.m. – College of Engineering

5:30 p.m. – Fowler College of Business

Thursday, May 27, 2021:



9:00 a.m. – College of Health and Human Services

2:00 p.m. – College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts

A limited number of guests per student will be allowed to attend. Information on guests and tickets will also be in the April 12 email. SDSU advised that the state still discouraged travel from out-of-state unless people self-quarantine first.

The school will continue to provide a livestream of the event and a full virtual celebration for those who are not comfortable attending an in-person event.