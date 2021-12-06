San Diego State to face UTSA in Frisco bowl

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego State will face Conference USA champion UTSA in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 21 in Frisco, Texas, the Aztecs' 11th bowl appearance in 12 seasons.

San Diego State is 11-2, the Roadrunners 12-1, including a 49-41 victory over Western Kentucky Friday in the Conference USA Championship.

The Aztecs will be playing in the Frisco Bowl for the second time. They lost to Ohio, 27-0, in the 2018 game.

San Diego State withdrew from consideration for a bowl last season, ending its streak of 10 consecutive bowl appearances.

The Aztecs will be making their 19th bowl appearance, 15 in Division I play. The Aztecs have a 9-9 bowl record, 6-8 in Division I.

The game will be the fourth edition of the Frisco Bowl. The former Miami Beach Bowl was relocated to 17,200-seat Toyota Stadium in 2017. The 2020 game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stadium also serves as the home of FC Dallas of Major League Soccer and has been the site of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Championship since 2010.