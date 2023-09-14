San Diego State researchers receive NASA funding to create 'space guacamole'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University has received funding from NASA to develop space guacamole to nourish astronauts during their long-term space missions.

According to the university's press release, this special space cuisine would consist of enhanced algae, powdered avocado and spices.

"Algae are rich in antioxidants and take very little room to grow in space," the release states. "The researchers are using advanced computational modeling tools to alter the carbohydrate and protein levels to maximize nutrition."

SDSU's researchers hope the algae recipe will be used to cook a wide variety of tastier, space-friendly meals.

The money for this project is coming from a NASA program that supports researchers at Minority Serving Institutions. Specifically, the goal is to create innovative, new technologies that would both benefit space exploration and succeed in a commercial marketplace.

SDSU is working an another important research initiative with dollars from a separate NASA program: improving autonomous drone safety.

This project will focus on developing a tool that can calculate and simulate flight paths to keep automatic, low-flying drones from crashing into buildings and other aircraft.

Below, you'll find the other 14 institutions NASA gave funding too, as well as the titles of their projects:

