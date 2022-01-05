San Diego State pivots to virtual learning to start spring 2022 semester

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State announced Wednesday it will begin the spring semester virtually in response to surging COVID-19 cases following the holiday season.

In a release, the university said the first two weeks of the spring semester, from Jan. 19 through Friday, Feb. 4, would be held virtually, except for some minor exceptions. The school plans to resume in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 7.

"The temporary start in the virtual space will allow the January case spike to subside, and also provide a window for those who recently received their COVID-19 booster an additional two-week period for it to take full effect," the school's release said.

During the two weeks of remote instruction, the campus will remain open, the school added.

SDSU encouraged all residential students to delay their return to campus until Feb. 5 or 6 if they are able to do so, though on-campus housing will remain open for students who cannot delay their return. Residential communities are currently scheduled to reopen on Jan. 17.

Faculty may submit requests to teach in-person during the two-week window, but will need to provide virtual options for students who request remote learning for the first two weeks, according to SDSU.

Students, faculty, and staff who want to get tested for COVID-19 can do so through the school's Student Health Services on an appointment basis. COVID-19 test kits are also available at vending machines throughout campus.