San Diego 'sidewalk reset' hopes to boost long-term cleanliness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday, the City of San Diego announced deep-cleaning efforts to remove grime and dirt from sidewalks to help boost long-term cleanliness.

The pilot program, dubbed a "sidewalk reset," will see power washing of sidewalks and gutters, street sweeping, and removal of the water used. The city said the traditional method only involves a quick spray application of a mist containing water and bleach to kill bacteria.

The city believes the combination of the traditional method and the pilot method will be more effective in long-term sanitation and cleanliness.

"Through evaluating the effectiveness of current efforts and creative thinking by our City and Clean Harbor crews, we’re taking cleanliness to the next level," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "These sidewalk resets will prevent the spread of bacteria, beautify our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors."

The city is currently using a deep-cleaning method in downtown San Diego, beach areas, and the South Bay. Other areas are also being evaluated.

These efforts have increased recently to seven days per week due to a Shigellosis outbreak among some people experiencing homelessness.