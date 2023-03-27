San Diego Restaurant Week gives businesses a boost

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego Restaurant Week is underway.

More than 100 participating restaurants serving up some delicious dishes for San Diegans to enjoy.

Blue Boheme is one of the many restaurants opening its doors for Restaurant Week. The French-inspired eatery will be serving a three-course dinner option starting Tuesday.

Chef and Owner Ken Irvine has been in the restaurant industry for more than three decades. He says cooking has become a passion. He gets to share that with everyone who walks through the door.

"Cooking and being a chef is all about your experiences and what you like to cook," Irvine said. "You don't want to cook what you think others are going to want. You have to cook what comes from your heart."

Stephen Reusch/ABC 10News

Irvine moved to San Diego as a teenager, but he pours his roots into his French-inspired dishes.

"I grew up in Montreal. I have a little bit of French- Canadian style," says the chef. "I have family who lives in the south of France, and I did my training in the south of France."

Irvine said San Diego Restaurant Week gives San Diegans the option to try local food spots that they normally wouldn't visit.

"People's money is very valuable these days. They don't want to take a chance. A lot of times, they're going to go to their tried-and-true, the old faithful. But this gives them an opportunity, and it's really affordably priced."

Irvine adds following the COVID-19 pandemic; the restaurant industry took a huge hit. He's encouraging San Diego to support their neighborhood spots.

"It's important for us San Diegans to support each other and support the small businesses," Irvine said. "The restaurant community in San Diego is the second largest sales tax revenue generator next to the auto industry. Small businesses are the backbone of this community, and it'll be great if we can all get out there and support them."

Restaurant owners suggest making reservations at your location of choice.

