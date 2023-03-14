Savor the diverse foods of San Diego's food scene during Restaurant Week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, returns for its 20th year with over 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods for eight days of dining.

The event invites diners to "Spring into Flavor," with diverse menus packed with flavor and special fixed pricing for hungry locals from March 25 – April 2.

This year, San Diego Restaurant Week will partner with Feeding San Diego to make dining and donating deliciously easy. Chef Works, a Poway-based culinary and hospitality apparel brand, will donate $2 to Feeding San Diego for every San Diego Restaurant Week meal ordered, up to $10,000. Each dollar donated helps provide two meals to people facing hunger in San Diego County.

During Restaurant Week, restaurants will serve up two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $20. Dinners will also be excited to find new restaurants participating with an improved pricing system, with easy-to-understand price points starting at $20 and increasing in $10 increments.

Diners can take advantage of the delicious offerings by visiting a participating restaurant during the week and ordering from the special menu. Reservations are not required to participate in this foodie-favorite week but are highly recommended.

To view a complete list of participating restaurants visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com, with new restaurants being added daily.