San Diego Restaurant week comes to a close

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The frying pans were loaded on Sunday morning. In the kitchen at Farmer’s Table, chefs cooked things like New York steak and crab cakes. All of it at a discounted price for San Diego Restaurant Week.

“All the restaurants come up with a special menu, or they will discount their regular dinner menu at 20-50%,” said Sara Arjmand, chairwoman for San Diego Restaurant Week.

It’s a specialty welcomed by San Diegans, watching food prices rise every day.

“Every time you go to the grocery store, everything is up by 50 cents or a dollar,” said Lee Fischer, a San Diego resident.

“We like discounts, right? Who’s going to say no to that?” said Ken Mcaleine, a San Diego resident.

More than 100 restaurants participated this past week. Providing a wide range of options for customers excited to dine out.

“That’s the advantage of living in San Diego," Mcaleine said. "You have many choices and great choices.”

“In San Diego, we’re foodies," Arjmand said. "Just in the Gaslamp itself, there’s 120 restaurants within one mile of each other.”

Restaurant week ends on Sunday, but the eight days of discounted dining will return to San Diego in the Fall.