San Diego ramps up El Niño preparations as forecasters warn of historic rainfall season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- As the final weeks of summer approach, San Diego is shifting its focus to rain preparations, with forecasters warning that El Niño could bring heavy rain and fast flooding to the region.

Mayor Todd Gloria said preparation has been underway for months, with crews clearing storm drains, maintaining channels, and checking critical infrastructure — all aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragic 2024 floods.

"Do not wait to prepare. Heavy rain can develop quickly, and preparation now can protect your property and, more importantly, your life and the lives of your loved ones," Gloria said.

City leaders say the work to get ready for possible flooding starts now. Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera of District 9 said the 2024 floods left a lasting impression on the city.

"My hope then was that San Diego had not forgotten what it looked like to have our neighbors displaced, what that crisis felt like, that we wouldn't forget and that we would take action to make sure we did what we could to prevent that in the future," Elo-Rivera said.

A major concern remains San Diego's aging stormwater system and whether it can withstand the strength of El Niño. Council President Joe LaCava of District 1 pointed to a significant funding shortfall.

"Our stormwater system faces a $5 billion dollar funding gap over the past 5 years," LaCava said. "Our aggressive preparations will be beneficial, but they will not address the larger issue that our system was not built for the climate realities of today."

The city's preparations come as San Diego remains in a legal battle with several flood victims from 2024.

Officials are asking residents to do their part by knowing their flood risk, keeping storm drains and gutters clear, and reporting any blocked drains through the city's Get It Done app.

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