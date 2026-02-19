San Diego proposes comprehensive speed limit reduction plan to eliminate traffic deaths

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego is taking a major step toward making its streets safer with a new comprehensive speed management plan that outlines where speed limits could be lowered across the city as part of its Vision Zero goal to eliminate traffic deaths.

The city's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is expected to vote Thursday on the plan to reduce speed limits around school zones, business corridors, key pedestrian and bicycle routes, and areas with a history of crashes.

"There have been far too many crashes in the city of San Diego where people have been killed or severely injured," said Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who chairs the committee and represents District 3. "Studies have shown that by reducing speeds even a little bit you can make those crashes less severe and in many cases it may prevent the crash from happening all together."

On average, more than 180 crashes each year in San Diego result in a death or serious injury. According to Vision Zero data, there were 70 fatalities in 2023 and 54 in 2024. As for severe injuries, there were 128 in 2023 and 138 in 2024.

City officials say they have identified over 600 miles of street lanes that would qualify for speed limit reductions.

"Those streets will see speed limit reductions of 5 or 10 miles an hour, and in school zones, all of those areas will be reduced to 15 miles an hour to help keep the kids safe," Whitburn said.

Neighborhoods that could see speed reductions include North Park, Mission Hills, Linda Vista, and Normal Heights.

The plan comes with a hefty price tag. If passed, it will cost about $2.4 million to make roughly 3,000 new street signs and get them installed. It's a process that would take about a year to complete.

City leaders say it's worth it if it saves lives.

"It can save a lot of lives, prevent a lot of injuries, and make San Diego safer for everyone," Whitburn said.

City officials say that under new California state laws, cities are given more flexibility to lower speeds in high-risk areas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

