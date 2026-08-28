San Diego prepares for strong El Niño season amid record heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego is bracing for what could be one of the strongest El Niño seasons since 2015, even as residents seek relief from extreme heat gripping the county.

The Office of Emergency Services says El Niño has already begun, with the extreme heat and humidity serving as early indicators. Officials warn the season could bring heavy rain, flooding, and dangerous surf — and say preparations are already underway citywide.

Robert Rezende, assistant fire chief with the Office of Emergency Services, said the unpredictability of storm impacts makes a broad approach necessary.

"The hard part is you never know where it's going to impact, the storm prediction is not at the level where we can say it's going to mostly be impacted in this part of the city. So, we have to prepare citywide," Rezende said.

City crews are already clearing storm channels, cleaning drains, and making repairs ahead of the anticipated rainfall. Rezende said the city is continuously evaluating where improvements can be made.

"We are constantly in a state of preparedness, meaning we are always looking for where we can improve preparedness. There are areas where there are gaps that are being identified, we are trying to shorten those up," Rezende said.

Officials are also urging San Diego residents to take steps to prepare their own properties and households.

"What is the likelihood that your area may flood? How do you prepare in that situation? How do you prepare a kit with all the important information, like your birth certificates, passports, and other important documentation?" Rezende said.

With El Niño warming coastal waters, officials are also raising concerns about ocean safety. San Diego lifeguards have made more than 5,400 rescues since June 1, many involving rip currents.

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