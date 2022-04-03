San Diego Police: Woman sideswipes several parked cars in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman is behind bars after police say she sideswiped multiple cars in San Diego's Serra Mesa neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident was reported to officers at 5:45 p.m. on West Canyon Avenue.

Police say when they went to the scene, they learned that a woman was driving a blue Ford vehicle southbound on West Canyon Ave. when she allegedly sideswiped several cars.

SDPD says the woman badly failed the "Field Sobriety" Test and was arrested for DUI. She was not injured in the incident.

