San Diego Police: Woman hurls hot liquid at officers during standoff in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Police officer has been injured during a standoff after a woman hurled hot liquid at authorities while being barricaded inside her home in the North Park neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call about a disturbance in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue just before 10 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman had been allegedly throwing glass bottles off a second-floor balcony into neighboring yards.

SDPD says the woman barricaded herself in the home, refused to surrender, and then heaved hot oil or grease at police, which splashed onto the face of an officer. The officer was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition.

SWAT units were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. and authorities say they have taken positions around the home. As of mid-afternoon, crisis negotiators were still trying to persuade the woman to give herself up peaceably.

The standoff prompted police to shut down the roadway in front of the home to through traffic along with stretches of nearby Maple and Montclair streets until further notice.

The City News Service contributed to this article.