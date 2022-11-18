Watch Now
San Diego Police, SWAT respond to standoff near homeless shelter in East Village

Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 17, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police and SWAT are on the scene of an hours-long standoff near a homeless shelter in the East Village area after a man allegedly assaulted a woman Thursday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 7 p.m. about an assault on a woman at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue.

Police say the attacker went inside a home nearby and barricaded himself for an hour and a half.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated and observed. There is no word on her condition.

SDPD says the man is already wanted for a felony warrant for his arrest and they believe he is armed and dangerous.

Some units at St. Vincent de Paul Village have been evacuated for the time being.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

