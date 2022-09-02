San Diego Police: Suspect sought after man stabbed in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the East Village area Thursday evening.

According to SDPD, officers received a call around 6:31 p.m. about a stabbing at 17th Street and Island Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stabbing wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.