Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego Police: Suspect sought after man stabbed in East Village

san diego police lights homicide
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 7:16 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 22:16:12-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the East Village area Thursday evening.

According to SDPD, officers received a call around 6:31 p.m. about a stabbing at 17th Street and Island Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stabbing wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Give a child a book - Donate Today!