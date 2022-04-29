Watch
San Diego Police still seeking to find suspect in 2019 Lincoln Park murder case

Gregory Ruffin Jr. .png
San Diego County Crime Stoppers
On Feb. 24, 2019, at around 11:11 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory Ruffin Jr. was found lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of 47th Street in Lincoln Park.
Gregory Ruffin Jr. .png
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 14:14:51-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Detectives are asking the public to help them find the person responsible for the shooting death of a man three years ago in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on February 24, 2019, around 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of 47th Street.

San Diego police say when they arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Gregory Griffin Jr. lying on a sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Authorities say they tried to use measures to save Griffin's life, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruffin’s family is offering a $4,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers’ $1,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

