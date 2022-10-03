San Diego Police: Stabbing near elementary school in City Heights leaves teen injured

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near an elementary school in San Diego's City Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 4:10 p.m. about a stabbing in the 4500 block of Landis Street near Rosa Parks Elementary School.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Rady Children's Hospital and authorities say he is conscious and breathing.

SDPD has not identified a suspect at this time. The investigation has been SDUSD School Police.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.