San Diego Police: Shooting in Webster neighborhood leaves man injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are on the scene of a shooting where a man was wounded by gunfire in San Diego's Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 4:16 p.m. about a shooting in the 4900 block of Date Place.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

San Diego police are actively searching for a gunman linked to the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.