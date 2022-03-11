Watch
San Diego Police seeks public's help in finding at-risk 70-year-old man

Posted at 6:08 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 21:08:51-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are asking the public to help them find an elderly San Diego man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 70-year-old Anthony Cua was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Duke Street. He is considered at-risk.

Cua is described by police as an Asian man who stands 5'8" tall with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt and black pants at the time he went missing.

If anyone has seen Cua or knows where he is, please call 911.

