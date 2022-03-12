San Diego Police seeks public's help in finding 11-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are asking the public to help them find a young girl who went missing near Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center Friday evening.

According to police, 11-year-old Tena was last seen in the 9400 block of Ruffin Ct around 6:00 p.m.

Tena is described by officers as being 5’2”, weighing about 110 pounds, having a short Afro, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black SpongeBob sweater, black capris, brown cheetah print shoes.

If anyone has seen Tena or knows where she is, please call 911.