San Diego Police seek tips in 22-year College Area cold case murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The public was asked for help Thursday to help identify a suspect in a nearly 22-year-old cold case murder in the College Area.

On Jan. 24, 2000, San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a fire in a parking lot at College Avenue Baptist Church at 4747 College Avenue. Firefighters found a woman wrapped in cardboard that was secured with rope, burning in the parking lot.

The woman, 21-year-old Nicole Weis, died of her injuries.

SDPD said up until last year, they were unable to identify Weis. In 2020, investigative genetic genealogy officials were able to identify her.

Anyone with information on the case or who knew Weis is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580 8477.

SDPD produced a video about the case below:



