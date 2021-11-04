Watch
San Diego Police seek help finding teenage boy from Allied Gardens

San Diego Police Department
Michael, 13, was last seen in the 5600 block of Charter Avenue on Thursday, November 4.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 04, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who went missing in the Allied Gardens neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to SDPD, 13-year-old Michael was last seen around 7:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of Charter Avenue.

Michael is described by police as being 5'4" tall, weighs around 113 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

If anyone knows where Michael is or has seen him, please call 911.

