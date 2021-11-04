San Diego Police seek help finding teenage boy from Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who went missing in the Allied Gardens neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to SDPD, 13-year-old Michael was last seen around 7:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of Charter Avenue.

We need your help looking for 13-year-old Michael. Michael was last seen this morning around 07:40 AM near 5600 Charter Ave. in the Allied Gardens neighborhood. He’s described as a White/Hispanic male juvenile, 5’4”, 113lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sxI7JE1JPU — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 4, 2021

Michael is described by police as being 5'4" tall, weighs around 113 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

If anyone knows where Michael is or has seen him, please call 911.