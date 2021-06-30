San Diego Police seeing 'disturbing surge' in violent crime

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police said Wednesday they've seen a "disturbing surge" in violent crimes this year.

Since Jan. 1, the city has seen a 129% increase in gang-related shootings and recovered more than 1,000 firearms, according to San Diego Police. About 20% of the recovered firearms were ghost guns, SDPD added.

"SDPD is working hard to stop further violence by collaborating with its longstanding community partners. SDPD is also conducting proactive patrols and investigations focusing on violent crime, gang violence, and getting illegal guns off the street," the department said in a release.

Police are asking the public for help gathering information on 17 violent crime cases that have occurred in the last two weeks:

Homicide at 6900 Eastman Street on June 30th

Homicide at 4599 Ladera Street on June 28th

Homicide at 300 Market Street on June 26th

Homicide at 2800 Boston Avenue on June 24th

Homicide (Child Abuse Related) at 300 53rd Street on June 21st

Homicide at 4100 F Street on June 20th

Homicide at 7800 Burlington Way on June 18th

Homicide at 2900 Camino del Rio North on June 17th

Attempt Homicide at 4100 Fairmount Avenue on June 29th

Attempt Homicide at 4400 University Avenue on June 29th

Suspicious death near I-5 and Washington Street on June 26th

Non-Fatal Shooting at 4300 Alamo Drive on June 28th

Non-Fatal Shooting at 4200 Altadena Avenue on June 26th

Non-Fatal Shooting at 54th Street and Imperial Avenue on June 25th

Non-Fatal Shooting and Armed Robbery at 3700 6th Avenue on June 25th

Non-Fatal Shooting at 1325 S. 28th Street on June 21st

Discharging a Firearm at 3800 Highland Avenue on June 25th

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.