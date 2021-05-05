San Diego Police searching for vehicle in fatal Bay Park hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Bay Park area last month.

Police said on April 17, a 59-year-old man was walking eastbound across the 3000 block of Clairemont Dr. at about 9:15 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, which was traveling southbound, didn't stop to check on the victim or call for help and fled the scene.

The victim was left with serious injuries before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspected vehicle is described as a white vehicle with moderate front-end damage and possibly damage to the windshield, according to police. No other information on the suspect vehicle or driver was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 858-573-5002 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.