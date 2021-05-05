Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego Police searching for vehicle in fatal Bay Park hit-and-run

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 19:41:56-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Bay Park area last month.

Police said on April 17, a 59-year-old man was walking eastbound across the 3000 block of Clairemont Dr. at about 9:15 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, which was traveling southbound, didn't stop to check on the victim or call for help and fled the scene.

The victim was left with serious injuries before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspected vehicle is described as a white vehicle with moderate front-end damage and possibly damage to the windshield, according to police. No other information on the suspect vehicle or driver was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 858-573-5002 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP!

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP