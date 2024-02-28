San Diego Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday night.

According to police, Giselle Martinez went missing around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 5300 block of Encina Drive in Valencia Park.

She is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, and is five feet, seven inches tall weighing 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and rainbow-checkered pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and refer to case #24-400285..