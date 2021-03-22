San Diego Police searching for man last seen at Logan Heights home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police asked the public for help Monday to find an at-risk missing man last seen in the Logan Heights area.

Jose Ruben Ledesma, 63, was last seen on Sunday at a home in the 2900 block of Franklin Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., according to SDPD. He is considered at-risk due to a diagnosed medical condition, police added.

Ledesma is described as a Hispanic man, 5'7" tall, weighing 170 pounds, and has black and gray hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, dark sweat pants, and black and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.