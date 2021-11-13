San Diego Police searching for at-risk missing 22-year-old

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for an at-risk missing 22-year-old man who disappeared Friday morning.

According to police, 22-year-old Guillermo Gradilla was last seen in the area near the 6000 block of Daisy Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

“Guillermo Gradilla suffers from epilepsy and autism that makes him at risk,” the department said.

Gradilla is described as a Hispanic man who is five feet, five inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has short, black, curly hair with black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Chargers jersey, grey gym shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Gradilla’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 619-531-2000.

