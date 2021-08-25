San Diego Police searching for at-risk man who disappeared from dialysis center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are searching for an 84-year-old man who disappeared from a dialysis center Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Son Huoy Yam walked away from the center on the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

“Yam suffers from mental conditions that makes him at risk,” police said.

He is described as a Cambodian man with a thin build and approximately five feet, five inches tall. He was last seen wearing a long, dark brown robe with black Nike sandals and carrying a wooden cane with a grocery bag attached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 and reference case number 21-500777.

