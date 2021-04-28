San Diego Police searching for at-risk 40-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for an at-risk woman who was last seen sometime Wednesday morning.

Police said 40-year-old Dahlia Castro was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Castro is considered at-risk and has the mental capacity of a younger teenager, police added. She is a current client of the San Diego Regional Center, which works with San Diegans with developmental disabilities and their families.

Castro is not able to state where she lives or how to get home. She also doesn't know how to ride public transportation or have any money or identification on her.

Police described Castro as a Hispanic woman, 5'5" tall, with brown hair and eyes. Police didn't know what kind of clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.