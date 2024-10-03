San Diego police search for attempted murder suspect in City Heights area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it was searching for an attempted murder suspect in the City Heights area Thursday morning.

According to an SDPD spokesperson on the scene, the suspect managed to run away from officers when they initially tried to contact him in the area of 41st and Wightman streets around 9:30 a.m. Those streets are right off of I-15.

Officers then went door-to-door to ask people if they saw anything. By 11:45 a.m., police units started to leave the area.

At one point Thursday morning, police were called to the area to look for a body, but that turned out to be unfounded, the spokesperson says.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather more information.