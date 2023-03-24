San Diego Police search for suspect in sexually battery investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect in a series of sexual battery cases throughout the city.

According to the department, two of the incidents happened in Pacific Beach, while the other two cases happened in the Balboa Park area.

Police said, in each of the cases, the suspect was riding a black “Apollo” scooter. Although details of the incidents are unclear, San Diego Police are asking for help identifying the man. The department is also looking for possible additional victims.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build who is approximately 5’7” to 5’10” with a medium complexion and dark brown, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.